Kemi Olunloyo issues stern warning to those who address her as a ‘MRS’

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has issued a stern warning to those who address her as a ‘Mrs’.

According to the 56-year-old, she does not like to be addressed as on because it is not a big deal.

Speaking further, Kemi disclosed that she once slapped someone who referred to her as a Mrs.

Taking to Twitter to make this known, the social media personality wrote;

“Did you know that it’s an insult to write “Mrs” beside my name? I once slapped someone in real life who did. Some of you women think it’s a trophy title. IT’S NOT”

Reacting to this, @bezz.zoo wrote “Madam it’s a trophy, it has been a trophy for some people to bear that Mrs to their name, you’re an academic doctor but I can bet you can’t even stand and shake patience Jonathan with one hand, that’s even you can even get close to her, so it’s an achievement for some people”

@__east_king wrote “It’s nobody’s fault you ain’t married yet so many people don’t even know that, you don’t have to blame them because you are supposed to be married by now”

 

Via Instagram
