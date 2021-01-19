TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Kenyan gospel singer threatens to quit gospel music if God doesn’t give him BMWi8 car

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Kenyan gospel singer known as Ringtone Apoko has declared that he would quit gospel music if God does not give him a BMW i8 sports car after his 40 days of fasting.

Ringtone made this known via his Instagram account on Monday, January 18, where he shared a photo of the BMW i8, which is also owned by popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith.

“If God is not giving this BMWi8 after my 40 days of prayer and fasting. I will quit gospel music. I can’t serve a God who isn’t answering my prayers.” he wrote, adding that his own “must be yellow”

READ ALSO

Kenya child comedian Bridget Bema hails Nigerians for…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

See also: Drama as woman disrupts husband’s secret wedding to another lady in Abia

Ringtone claimed that most people loathe gospel artistes and assume the industry does not pay well. He, however, hopes to prove naysayers wrong and change the narrative by acquiring the expensive car.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Kenyan gospel singer threatens to quit gospel music if God doesn’t give him…

Drama as woman disrupts husband’s secret wedding to another lady in Abia

Burna Boy’s “Destiny” featured in Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

How do we get our Aso Ebi – Celebrities react as singer Waje shares photo…

‘Please stress him well’ – Nigerians advice Toyin Abraham on…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More