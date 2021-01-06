TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter,…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress,…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She…

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to…

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Getting Divorce After Six Years Of Marriage

Entertainment
By San

Powerful American celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting divorced after six years of marriage and more than eight years together.

Reports from different quarters claim that  The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 40, is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband, 43, whom she wed in May 2014.

According to PageSix, Kim has already hired divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, for the settlements and she hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring.

READ ALSO

Taraji P Henson reveals why she almost committed suicide…

Watch the trailer for the long-awaited sequel ‘Coming…

Kanye remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family who gathered with his four kids in Tahoe or Calabasas.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.”

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the source continued.

Another source said that the divorce is imminent because Kanye has become increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the Kardashians’ over-the-top reality star lives.

“Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” the source said, adding Kanye eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

E! News also confirmed that the couple are going their separate ways, but Kim has yet to officially file for divorce because she wants to be sure she’s “making the right decision for the kids.”

Meanwhile, representatives for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not immediately respond to request for comment at the time of filling this report.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible”…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’ – BBNaija Vee…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul…

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite during live…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Insecticide Can stuck in Nigerian lady’s genitals after masturbating with it…

“I am not your mate” — BBNaija’s Tacha brags as Nicki Minaj follows her on…

Nigerian artiste, Bella Shmurda reacts to drunk stage performance reports

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Getting Divorce After Six Years Of…

Big man dance: Watch as RMD shows off his dancing skills on a yacht in…

Bobrisky leaves men who cheat worried as he vows to “hook” their wives with…

Man worried over his wife response after he secretly took their kids for DNA…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More