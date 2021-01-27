Lady gets surprise car gift from boyfriend after he lured her home during lunch break (Photos)

A South African Lady has been surprised by her boyfriend with a car gift barely two weeks before Valentine’s Day.

The beautiful lady identified as nomangesi on Twitter took to the platform to reveal how her heartthrob lured her home to a surprise gift of BWM car.

In a screenshot of private chat between her and her boyfriend, he could be seen begging her to come home during her lunch break for something important and the lady beckoned to his call without hesitation only to meet a pleasant surprise waiting for her in the garage.

She wrote:

Guys, please look at what my man did! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

See the photos below: