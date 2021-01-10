Lady narrates how a man who invited her on a date paid for only himself because she came with her friends

A lady has taken to social media to narrate how a man who she went on a date with paid for only himself because she came with her friends.

According to the lady identified as @reddishwine3 on Twitter, she went on a date with a man but the man paid for only himself because she came with two friends.

It looks like the lady would have preferred if the man had paid the bills and politely tell her not to bring her friends to their date again.

See also: “I love yahoo boys because they know how to spend” – Actress, Efia Odo

She wrote; “ I went on a date with this guy and he paid for himself alone because i brought two of my friends. Omoh some men are heartless”

I went on a date with this guy and he paid for himself alone because i brought two of my friends. Omoh some men are heartless 😒💔 — 🦋FairyGbemie🦋 (@Reddishwine3) January 8, 2021

Her statement received different reactions on Twitter, while many blasted her for going with two friends, others were of the opinion that she did so for security reasons.