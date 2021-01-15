TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu…

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking…

Lady who knelt down to accept her boyfriend’s proposal finally weds him (Photos)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian lady went viral on social media in 2020 after kneeling down to accept her boyfriend’s surprise proposal.

Well, the lady identified as Adaeze Gift Okolie and her man, Chimezie Ettoh have gotten married in her hometown this year.

READ ALSO

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go…

Marry the woman you’re physically attracted to and not…

Taking to her Facebook handle, she shared photos from their traditional wedding on January 11, 2021. She thanked God for giving her a family to call her own.

See also: Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s marriage proposal (video)

She wrote;

“Ngwanu feed your eyes ooo

Thanks to the Almighty CREATOR who approved this union and made it happen.

Thanks to my ndi mmiri that always gat my back no matter the situation..every damn thing I prayed for Is here in my present remaining just few which i know they will complete it for me in no time.

I thank Ndi iche for blessing my union.

I thank all the universes.

I thank everyone of you whom have been in support of this.

I thank my mum who gave birth to a STRONG WOMAN like me, she thought me how to be strong.

I thank my mother in law for giving birth to such a kind hearted man Etoh for me.

I thank my fans for making me proud.

I thank my brother Echezona for helping me to run some errant doing the preparations..God bless u.

I thank each an everyone of you.

I thank Chinonso Black Agu You’re blessed.

As you guys honoured me and my invitation…may your chi honor you all.

Adaeze finally have a family of her own proudly Mrs to the best man she choose for herself….Oh am grateful.

What’s urs must surely locate you this year..isee.”

See some of the photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who knelt down to accept her boyfriend’s proposal finally weds him…

Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to women (video)

DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent, reveals the…

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead –…

Sex doesn’t guarantee he will marry you – Tonto Dikeh advises ladies

Seun Kuti moves to register ‘Movement Of The People’ as a political…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More