Lady who knelt down to accept her boyfriend’s proposal finally weds him (Photos)

A Nigerian lady went viral on social media in 2020 after kneeling down to accept her boyfriend’s surprise proposal.

Well, the lady identified as Adaeze Gift Okolie and her man, Chimezie Ettoh have gotten married in her hometown this year.

Taking to her Facebook handle, she shared photos from their traditional wedding on January 11, 2021. She thanked God for giving her a family to call her own.

See also: Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s marriage proposal (video)

She wrote;

“Ngwanu feed your eyes ooo Thanks to the Almighty CREATOR who approved this union and made it happen. Thanks to my ndi mmiri that always gat my back no matter the situation..every damn thing I prayed for Is here in my present remaining just few which i know they will complete it for me in no time. I thank Ndi iche for blessing my union. I thank all the universes. I thank everyone of you whom have been in support of this. I thank my mum who gave birth to a STRONG WOMAN like me, she thought me how to be strong. I thank my mother in law for giving birth to such a kind hearted man Etoh for me. I thank my fans for making me proud. I thank my brother Echezona for helping me to run some errant doing the preparations..God bless u. I thank each an everyone of you. I thank Chinonso Black Agu You’re blessed. As you guys honoured me and my invitation…may your chi honor you all. Adaeze finally have a family of her own proudly Mrs to the best man she choose for herself….Oh am grateful. What’s urs must surely locate you this year..isee.”

See some of the photos below;