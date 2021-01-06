TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
“Lagos Girls Go Do Surgery Finish, Start To Sell Waist Trainer, Yahoo Girls” – Erigga slams IG Vendors

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Erigga has lashed out at Instagram vendors who sell waist trainers to people with weight problems.

In a tweet he made on Tuesday, January 5, Erigga labeled Lagos girls as ‘yahoo girls’ with the reason that after the ladies undergo body enhancement surgery, they come on social media to sell waist trainers.

Thus they are pretending it is the waist trainers that have given them the curvy or Coca-Cola body figure.

He tweeted;

“Lagos girls go do surgery finish start to sell waist Trainer ….. Yahoo girls.”

In other news, Yul has cleared minds saying any adult family member has the right to live life whichever he or she wants as long as they are not committing any crime. Speaking of his daughter, he said she has the right to live life the way she wants once she becomes an adult.

See the exchange here: Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul Edochie

