‘Leave him alone’ – Nigerians react after what Toyin Abraham did to her son, Ire

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted differently to the video actress, Toyin Abraham shared with her husband and son, Ire.

In the video, Ire was seen trying to stop his mum from communicating with his father who he wants all to himself.

According to the mother of one,  her son, Ire did not want her near his father who happens to be her husband.

This video has since generated different reactions from Toyin’s fans and followers on the platform.

See some of their reactions below;

@mizwanneka wrote “Leave somebody’s father alone na..where’s ur father”

@theonlychigul wrote “Ewoooooo.. but…Ire Sir… mummy was here fest”

@ellarhodaowolabi wrote “Ire be calming down o she owns the whole of your dad …. just grow up and look for your own partner”

@michelledede wrote,” mummy leave Ire alone, let him have his dad for a while .”

@iamlayo wrote “Biko…give them space. It’s time for man to man discussion”

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote “He is with his father, go and meet your father ooo world best mi”

@fola__fola wrote “See quarrel ontop her husband …this guy get mind sha …if na me I go lock am inside house I don’t joke with my personal stuff …who he be”

@abeniabdulwahab wrote “Ire said Abegyy leave my papa alone for me”

@kokosteve3 wrote “Leave story and leave my boy and his Daddy o jare”

@officialtoyinadewale wrote “Abeg Toyin go and play with Tope live our Ireoluwa with daddy alone for now jare”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
