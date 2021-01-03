Legendary broadcaster, Larry King in Hospital with COVID-19

Larry King, the 87-year-old broadcasting legend best known for his long-running guest interview show on CNN, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, DailyMailUK reports.

The former Larry King Live host has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, according to Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411.

DailyMail.com has sought comment from King’s publicist.

Southern California has been the site of one of the country’s worst coronavirus case surges.

King’s advanced age and poor health are a cause for concern and place him at elevated risk.

King has had numerous health issues, including a heart attack, prostate and lung cancer, and type two diabetes.

Aside from his poor health, King must also deal with the fact that his loved ones cannot visit him in the hospital, according to Friedman.

His wife of 23 years, Shawn King, 61, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, cannot see him.