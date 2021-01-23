Legendary broadcaster, Larry King is dead

Former CNN presenter and legendary broadcaster, Larry King, has died at 87.

According to the reports, King was earlier hospitalized after testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.

A statement released by his family said the 87-year-old was hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

However, his son Chance in a statement on Saturday morning confirmed that his father has passed away.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement said.