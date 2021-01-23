TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria, reveals why she is not…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful…

‘Mumu willl always be mumu’ – Nigerians mock…

“He Is Sitting On His Own Already”- Fans React To Stunning Photos…

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks out after being scammed (Video)

Peter of Psquare pens down lovely birthday message to his…

Actress Bisola recreates Beyoncé’s dress for her birthday…

Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

‘Are you are a witch?’ – Lizzy Anjorin replies…

Legendary broadcaster, Larry King is dead

News
By Olumide

Former CNN presenter and legendary broadcaster, Larry King, has died at 87.

According to the reports, King was earlier hospitalized after testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.

A statement released by his family said the 87-year-old was hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

READ ALSO

Legendary broadcaster, Larry King in Hospital with COVID-19

BREAKING: Federal Government Petitions CNN Over Lekki…

However, his son Chance in a statement on Saturday morning confirmed that his father has passed away.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria, reveals why she is not friends with Mercy…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Children

‘Mumu willl always be mumu’ – Nigerians mock BBNaija Mercy…

“He Is Sitting On His Own Already”- Fans React To Stunning Photos Of Regina…

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks out after being scammed (Video)

Peter of Psquare pens down lovely birthday message to his…

Actress Bisola recreates Beyoncé’s dress for her birthday photoshoot

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Legendary broadcaster, Larry King is dead

I can cope with a cheating man but not a stingy man – Actress, Queeneth…

Bobrisky claims he can’t wait to spend “N532Million” on his 30th birthday

James Brown all smiles as he meets Desmond Elliot for the first time (Video)

You re single yet not ready to mingle – Nigerians react as Cuppy reveals…

BBNaija’s Nengi bags new endorsement with Guinness Nigeria

Amber Energy Drink announces top 20 finalists for the Energy In Your Hustle…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More