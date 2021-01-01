Loyal Fans gift BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi a Range Rover SUV on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Nengi

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 5-second runner up, Nengi Rebecca Hampton have gifted her with a Range Rover SUV on her birthday, today.

In the video that surfaced on social media, fans of Nengi were seen presenting the car gift to the model and actress.

The 23-year-old who could not hide her feelings decided to express her gratitude with big smiles on her face

Watch the video below;

See how some reactions on social media below;

@prettifrance wrote “We did it….and to y’all saying Audio fans una papa…when we were contributing hard for months all over Twitter y’all kept mute abi….Tule jooor, joke jare….Nengi is loved deal with it”

@_____candy_cane wrote “I don’t even understand people it’s not just one person buying the car so what’s with the do these fans have a car themselves and all other comments? Don’t you guys get tired all the time? Even if she has just 500 people as fans they really can afford it little by little”

@cute_issh wrote “Lol I hope people now understand that nengi’s lovers are mostly rich aunties and uncles that are not loud on the internet. All they are concerned with is disbursing funds for her growth. This one choke!!! Una go cry scatter!”

@haribo_taste wrote “But why is she not looking surprise and happy, just observation thou or is she normally like this? I guess maybe the GLC she’s using at the moment is more expensive”

Via Instagram
