Lucy finally speaks up after alleged police harassment last night

Entertainment
By San

last night, Reality TV stars, Lucy and Kaisha were harassed brutally by men of the Nigerian Police Officers on Night duty in Lagos State. This was made known to Nigerians yesterday night on Kaisha’s Instagram live video, where she recorded what she and Lucy passed through during a stop and search by some police officers on Night duty

Kaisha who couldn’t stand the harassment by the Nigeria Police Officials poured out her mind and demanded justice for what she and her fellow Ex housemate(Lucy) went through in the hands of the officers.

Hours after the incident last night, CEO of Luciana’s Grill; Lucy left a note for her fans and also a piece of advice; pertaining to the issue she and her friend (Kaisha) had to go through last night.

READ ALSO: Successful blogger, Linda Ikeji dragged for having excess stretch marks on her body

Taking to her Insta-Story, Lucy first of all appreciated her fans for their calls and texts when she was been Harassed yesterday night. Adding to it, she also advice Nigerians to sometimes corporate and respect Officers From any of the armed forces in the country because it goes a long way.

“I’m fine guys, thanks for checking in! Sometimes, please just hear the officers out. A little cooperation and mutual respect goes a long way”. That’s what Lucy had to say pertaining to the incident last night she and her friend had with the officers.

