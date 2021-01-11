Man collects N43,000 from POS operator, leaves wife, 3 kids as collateral

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

According to the reports, a middle-aged man identified as David in Edo state abandoned his wife and three children at a Point of Sale (POS) shop, after collecting N43,000 from the operator.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Oluku, near Benin City, the Edo state capital, PMNewNigeria reports.

The reports revealed that the man went to the POS shop with his wife and three children, gave his ATM card to the female attendant and requested to withdraw the sum of N43,000.

READ ALSO

A witness related that following several attempts to effect the withdrawal failed, the man asked the POS attendant to give him the money, while his family and the attendant continue try the withdrawal, PMNews report.

“The man pleaded with the POS attendant to give him the money first, as he had to sort out an urgent matter.

“He left his wife and three children behind as an assurance that he would return soon.

“After giving him the money, the attendant tried to withdraw the money from his account several times, but the transaction failed,” the source added.

It was gathered that after waiting endlessly, the POS attendant then reported the matter at the Ekiadolor Police Division, where the woman and her three children are currently being detained.

