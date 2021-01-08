Man recounts how is girlfriend dumped him on his birthday because he refused to join ‘Yahoo’ fraud

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian man identified as @Ikhuoria has sparked mixed reactions on micro-blog platform, Twitter after he recounted how his girlfriend dumped him for refusing to become an internet fraudster.

According to him, his girlfriend surprised him with a laptop and a modem as his birthday gift as she explained that she wasn’t pleased with his salary and thus got the gift for him so he could join  the gang of internet fraudsters popularly known as yahoo boys.

In his words:

“I remembered when i was dating this girl she bought me a gift on my birthday, when I opened it i saw a laptop and a moderm. I was surprised when I saw them. I had to ask her who are they for?

“She told me the reasons she bought them for me is becos she’s not happy with my salary and also I should start doing Yahoo (scam) I told her I can’t do it she said if I didn’t do it she will end the relationship. To my surprise, she packed all her things out of my house including the birthday present she bought for me.”

