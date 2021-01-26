TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

Man reportedly loses job after telling Boss over phone his mother is an illiterate

Social Media drama
By Olumide

According to a Twitter user identified as @lollypeezle, he claimed in a statement that his friend got sacked on Saturday, January 23 after a phone conversation with his boss.

After their talk, the boss asked to speak to his mother, however, the worker told his boss that his mum is illiterate, asking the woman to speak to her in Yoruba only.

He said: “Ma, my mum is illiterate, please speak Yoruba to her instead of English.”

READ ALSO

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can…

However, his statement got the boss angry as she said his job was to polish her up.

Read the full details below;

A friend who works in a PR company got sacked yesterday Saturday. What happened surprised me.

Apparently, he was talking to his boss over the phone while standing beside his mum at home. His boss on hearing the voice of his mum over the phone asked to greet her…

So before he passed the phone to his mum, he told his boss “Ma, my mum is an illiterate, please speak Yoruba to her instead of English”

His boss became angry over the phone like “how dare you call your mum an illiterate” “is that how you tarnish the images of our clients too”…

“You are meant to polish who she’s and not call her an illiterate” bla bla bla”… Next thing, she cut the call and immediately fired him via an email.

I don’t know how this works but mo wa surprised.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his profession on…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man reportedly loses job after telling Boss over phone his mother is an…

BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks Service Chiefs, Appoints New Hands

Woman Stabs Husband Over Photos of Him with Another Woman – It’s…

DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun

Don’t think of marriage unless you have at least N1 million – Joro…

“I would ‘ve been a trader or business owner if not for music” – DJ Cuppy…

‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’ – BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More