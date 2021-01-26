Man reportedly loses job after telling Boss over phone his mother is an illiterate

According to a Twitter user identified as @lollypeezle, he claimed in a statement that his friend got sacked on Saturday, January 23 after a phone conversation with his boss.

A friend who works in a PR company got sacked yesterday Saturday. What happened surprised me. Apparently, he was talking to his boss over the phone while standing beside his mum at home. His boss on hearing the voice of his mum over the phone asked to greet her… So before he passed the phone to his mum, he told his boss “Ma, my mum is an illiterate, please speak Yoruba to her instead of English” His boss became angry over the phone like “how dare you call your mum an illiterate” “is that how you tarnish the images of our clients too”… “You are meant to polish who she’s and not call her an illiterate” bla bla bla”… Next thing, she cut the call and immediately fired him via an email. I don’t know how this works but mo wa surprised.