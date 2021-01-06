Marcus Rashford now the world’s most valuable footballer at £149 Million (full list)

Manchester United striker and England international, Marcus Rashford has been rated the most valuable player in the world as he is worth a staggering £150million, according to the latest calculations by CIES Football Observatory.

The CIES survey takes into account recent player performances as well as their age, contract situation and career progression plus their club’s wealth and success.

The duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn’t make the top 20.

Checkout the list of most valuable players in the world;

Top 20 most valuable players in 2021 – CIES Football Observatory