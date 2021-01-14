TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Marry the woman you’re physically attracted to and not because she is a prayer warrior – Reno Omokri advises men

Social Media drama
By Olumide
Reno Omokri

Popular writer and political critic, Reno Omokri is known for his numerous nuggets about life, however, this time around he took time to advise Christian men to marry women they are physically attracted to and not because the person is a prayer warrior.

According to Omokri, a man should marry a woman he is physically attracted to.

He stressed that although a good character is vital in a wife, however, without physical attraction, the only session the couple will enjoy is a prayer session.

See also: “I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push Present Expresses Heartbreak Over Baby

He wrote:

“Dear church boy,

“If you marry a prayer warrior you are not physically attracted to, you wont be happy in the marriage. Good character is vital in a wife. But without physical attraction, the only session you guys will enjoy is a prayer session!”

