Mary J Blige flaunts hot body in bikini to celebrate 50th birthday (Photos)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Legendary American songster, Mary J Blige in recent photos she shared stunned many of her fans as she rocked a sexy bikini to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Mary J Blige clocked 50 on Monday, January 11, and she took to her Instagram account to share a few snapshots from her beach vacation.

Blige could be seen rocking a metallic gold, snake print, halter bikini top and matching bottoms with her hair in platinum blonde, hip-grazing braids.

She paired the getaway look with gold hoop earrings courtesy of her own jewelry brand, Sister Love, matching layered bracelets, and aviator style sunglasses.

Fans have reacted to the pictures as many wondered if she was really celebrating 50 years of age as she doesn’t look her age.

See the beautiful pictures below:

