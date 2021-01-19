“Men are getting smart, don’t be a liability” – BBNaija’s Tacha advises ladies (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
I attend RCCG but haven't gone to church in years - Tacha

Former BBNaija housemate and Reality star, Tacha has issued an advice to ladies as she urged them not be a liability this year.

Tacha in a video she made via her Instagram page ahead of Valentine’s day revealed that men are getting smarter and won’t settle for women who can’t afford the little things for themselves.

Tacha said; “Nigerian men are getting smart by the day, even though he wants to be with you, at least be able to afford the lest sanity pad. Men are not coming into 2021 with the energy that they have to provide all a woman’s need. If you are a freaky broke ass lady, you don’t complain, rather know you have a problem, to fix and fix it.

She concluded with the words;
Don’t be a freaky liability to any man in 2021.

