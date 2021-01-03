Men must take responsibilities of the child even if the DNA confirms that the baby is not yours – lady gives reason

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

A Nigerian lady identified as Queen Vivian has taken to her Twitter handle to react to the trending DNA issue as she advised men not to see it as an opportunity to neglect the baby even if DNA confirms the baby isn’t theirs.

She stated that women go through a lot in marriages and deserve better.

She wrote:


Men if DNA confirms the baby is not yours, it doesn’t change the fact that you must take responsibility of the baby.

Women go through a lot in marriages and women deserve better.

When a married man impregnates a woman, his wife will be told to forgive and endure.

Every gender should be treated fairly.

 

