Mental health is real, be nice to people – Lil Kesh advises

Popular Nigerian artiste, Lil Kesh has taken to his social media handle to advise his followers and fans on the importance of mental health.

According to Lil Kesh, the rich also cry. He urged fans to be nice to people as they may be going through a lot irrespective of their status.

He wrote, “Some of the richest people you know are poor on the inside, do not be fooled they also cry, mental health is real, be nice to people.”

Lil Kesh also revealed how he was able to fight for his own happiness.

“If you’re depressed talk to someone, meditate if you can, eat healthy , exercise often, get enough sleep, pray and ignore those negative voices in your head…..that was how I fought for my happiness. Fight,” he added.