Mercy Aigbe pens down appreciation message to fans and friends over her plenty birthday gifts

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has penned down an appreciation message to her fans and friends who gave her gifts for her birthday.

According to the 43-year-old, she is grateful to these people because they still acknowledged her birthday even though she was not in the country.

Sharing a video of when she unboxed the birthday gifts, Mercy Aigbe wrote;

“Came back home to some lovely gifts, some people even sent cakes! Tho @michelleio__ and co had to eat it cos I wasn’t home … This video is to say Big thank you to those who sent me gifts even tho I was out of the country ( some didn’t include notes so I don’t know who they are ) but if you are on this platform I just wanna say thank you and I do appreciate the love…Thank You”

Via Instagram
