Sport
By San

Embattled Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has revealed former Nigerian international,  Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, was his favourite Fenerbahce player to watch while growing up.

Ozil said this during his Q&A session with his followers on Twitter. Ozil was born in Germany but to a family of Turkish origin, and he revealed he only supported one Turkish club as a child, which was Fenerbahce.

The former Real Madrid star was then asked which Fenerbahce jersey did he buy as a child and Ozil said Okocha’s number ten jersey.

Okocha spent two years with the Turkish giants after signing from Eintracht Frankfurt for about £1 million in 1996.

The magical midfielder had a successful spell with the team, scoring 34 times in 62 games. During this time Okocha made an impression on Ozil, who would later go on to become one of the greatest playmakers in football.

Okocha’s success in Turkey made PSG paid £14 million- an African record fee at that time- for his services. The former Super Eagles captain also played for Bolton Wanderers, Hull City and Qatar SC before his retirement in 2008.

Mesut Ozil reveals Jay Jay Okocha was his mentor when he was younger

