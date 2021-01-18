Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old baby

A disabled Nigerian lady has spurred mixed reactions from social media users after sharing photos of her three months old baby. The lady identified as Oliver Joy got pitiful comments as words of encouragement from netizens after sharing the photos to celebrate her baby’s 3-months birthday on Facebook.

Every human being on earth is created equally by God with a unique gift and talents whether disabled or abled and therefore the love should be shared equally with all.

Being disabled is what many consider a curse on humanity but with the emergence of modern-day facilities, disabled people have now got the chance to live their lives just as good as everyone else.

Oliver joy is a disabled lady who is happily married with a kid. Taking to Facebook to celebrate her child, she wrote;

“My baby is 3 months old today.”

See some photos below: