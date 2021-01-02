Moment Cardi B Rushes To Stop ‘Wet A** P*ssy’ Song When She Sees Daughter Kulture Coming (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Parents always try their best to shield their kids from the explicit nature of the world, but when Cardi B’s daughter Kulture figures out how to work Google, all it’s going to take is a simple search to find out what’s going on with her superstar parents Cardi B and Offset.

American rapper, Cardi was jamming out at home to her No. 1 smash hit “WAP” on Instagram Live,  but rushed to quickly turn it off once she heard her two-year-old daughter strolling down the hallway.

Watch the video below:

You can take a girl out of the Bronx, but you can’t take the Bronx out of her. In the clip, Cardi can be seen enjoying a Corona poured into a wine glass. It’s hard to believe Kulture has never heard “WAP” before with her momma being the star of the show.

Maybe Cardi tries to keep the clean version on for when the kids are around, but either way, she’s at least trying to set the right example and avoid criticism while broadcasting on Instagram.

