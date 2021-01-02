TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Money rains as BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd birthday in style with family and friends (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Nengi

Yesterday was a big day for Big Brother Naija star Nengi as she hosted friends and family to celebrate her 23rd birthday which was a memorable night for the screen diva as money rained on her.

Recall that Nengi clocked 23 yesterday, December 1, as she took to her official Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures.

On her birthday her fans also known as Ninjas gifted her a brand new Range Rover worth 20 million naira.

Later on at her birthday party, Family and close friends of the reality star made sure it was positive vibes all through the night as the star actress showed off her dancing skills and was being sprayed money.

See video from her birthday party below:

