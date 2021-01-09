Money Will Never Make You Feel Fulfilled In Life’ — Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde

Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has warned her love over the love for money and hot pursuit for material things.

The thespian made this known while reacting to the achievement chalked by American CEO, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX as he beats Jeff Bezos to become the richest man on earth with a net worth of more than $185 billion.

Taking to Twitter, Omotola said that success is not dependent on money as some people have all the wealth but have no joy.

Taking to her verified Twitter account, the mother of four wrote;