Mr Eazi reacts as Temi Otedola laments about a mosquito bite on her face

Celebrity lovers; Actress Temi Otedola and Singer Mr Eazi have taken their love to social media once again.

On Thursday Temi Otedola took to her Twitter page to lament about a mosquito bite she got on her face.

However, a few minutes after she tweeted, her love interest, Mr. Eazi commented that the Mosquito was attracted to her beautiful face because she is ”too sweet”.

See the tweet below;

the pain is still there sha — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) January 21, 2021

Recall that back in December Temi flew to Ghana to be with Mr Eazi after he as robbed.

