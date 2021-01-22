Mr Eazi reacts as Temi Otedola laments about a mosquito bite on her face

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
“Here’s what this week of isolation looked like” – Temi Otedola reveals what she and Mr.Eazi have been up to (Video)

Celebrity lovers; Actress Temi Otedola and Singer Mr Eazi have taken their love to social media once again.

On Thursday Temi Otedola took to her Twitter page to lament about a mosquito bite she got on her face.

However, a few minutes after she tweeted, her love interest, Mr. Eazi commented that the Mosquito was attracted to her beautiful face because she is ”too sweet”.

See the tweet below;

Recall that back in December Temi flew to Ghana to be with Mr Eazi after he as robbed.

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing laptop (Photo)

