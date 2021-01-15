Mr Macaroni recounts how lack of money made him beg celebrities for money on social media

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni has recounted on how lack of money made him beg celebrities form celebrities on social media.

According to the Nollywood actor, the only reason he gives out to the needy is that he has been in their shoes before and he knows what it feels like.

Citing himself as an example, Macaroni said he was in debt at a time and he had no choice than to be begging celebrities for money on social media.

“For every time I give money or gifts to people, I thank God!! No, be say I get money like that… But because I have been in those exact same shoes. E get one debt wey hook me for 2019!! I was so desperate!! I was jumping shamelessly from one celebrity’s dm to the other…”

Hi guys. I just want us all to know that giving up is never an option… If you don’t give up, you will always have a chance. If you give up, then the chance might never come. God’s grace and favour must meet us prepared… May we all attain desired heights and beyond.” He tweeted.