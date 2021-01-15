TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag…

Mr Macaroni recounts how lack of money made him beg celebrities for money on social media

Entertainment
By Kafayat
“I entered his DMs and my life changed” - Mr Macaroni shares a touching story of how Don Jazzy sent him N150k 8years ago

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni has recounted on how lack of money made him beg celebrities form celebrities on social media.

According to the Nollywood actor, the only reason he gives out to the needy is that he has been in their shoes before and he knows what it feels like.

Citing himself as an example, Macaroni said he was in debt at a time and he had no choice than to be begging celebrities for money on social media.

READ ALSO

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries…

‘People who believe everything they see on social…

“For every time I give money or gifts to people, I thank God!! No, be say I get money like that… But because I have been in those exact same shoes. E get one debt wey hook me for 2019!! I was so desperate!! I was jumping shamelessly from one celebrity’s dm to the other…”

Hi guys. I just want us all to know that giving up is never an option… If you don’t give up, you will always have a chance. If you give up, then the chance might never come. God’s grace and favour must meet us prepared… May we all attain desired heights and beyond.” He tweeted.

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with each other on…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

Stop sending my 9 years old son nudes! – Wizkid’s baby mama issues…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

2face celebrates lookalike son, Nino on his 15th birthday

I can’t believe it – Nigerians react to new photos of Yemi Alade

Video of BBNaija Ike in bed with two ladies sparks controversy

Instagram comedian, Taaooma called out over failure to deliver a N1.5million…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy…

Pigeons released by Buhari refuse to fly at Armed Forces remembrance (Video)

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with each other on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More