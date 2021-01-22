‘Mumu willl always be mumu’ – Nigerians mock BBNaija Mercy after her experience with a 419

Nigerians on Instagram have mocked Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke after she narrated her ordeal with an online fraudster.

Recall that the reality star explained how she was tricked into giving away her personal information to the imposter and money was taken out of her bank account.

The 28-year old, however, advised fans to visit their banks to rectify any issues they have instead of responding to any strange number claiming to be from the bank.

Many social media users have reacted to Mercy’s sad experience.

See some reactions below;

@fumzycute wrote “This girl still need English teacher”

@daisyijay wrote “If dullard was a person..So in this age and time you still fell for this shit?! Girl you shouldn’t have gone live to say this because you f**ked up big time.”

@mizshauda wrote “Empty brain”

@official_glorioux wrote, “Mumu na Mumu nothing we fit do… bank Dey call person ??”

@osas_hilda wrote “So for this generation, u still feel for scammers on phone? Mtswww”

@queen_latusher wrote “If to say na 1k person get for account wey e wan manage, you will think twice before giving any detail out on phone”

@jisolaaa wrote “I don’t want to believe this… because madam can do anything for clout”

@symply_favourr wrote “In as much as some banks do call but why give personal details on the phone.. I believe she should have an account officer if there is any problems”

Watch the video below;