Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing His Cheek

Some Muslim Facebook users have condemned Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa for sharing a photo of his wife kissing him on the cheek.

According to them, such photos should be kept indoors and out of public eyes. The photo evoked several reactions from some Nigerians.

See some comments below.

This won’t be the first time the former Nigeria International would face the scotch of social media trolls after it was alleged that Musa dumped his former wive Jamila who is a muslim for his current wife, Juliet Ejue who is said to be a christian.

