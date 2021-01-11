TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their…

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans…

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Lady narrates how a man who invited her on a date paid for only…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ –…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a…

Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN goes viral, to challenge…

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing His Cheek

Sport
By San

Some Muslim Facebook users have condemned Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa for sharing a photo of his wife kissing him on the cheek.

According to them, such photos should be kept indoors and out of public eyes. The photo evoked several reactions from some Nigerians.

See some comments below.

READ ALSO

My family and I have not tested positive for coronavirus…

Ahmed Musa’s goal against Iceland ranked eight best goal at…

This won’t be the first time the former Nigeria International would face the scotch of social media trolls after it was alleged that Musa dumped his former wive Jamila who is a muslim for his current wife, Juliet Ejue who is said to be a christian.

Read the full story here:All you need to know about famous Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa &#8211; How he left his first wife and got married to a christian (Photos)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their 9months old son

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans mock Nengi over…

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Lady narrates how a man who invited her on a date paid for only himself because…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing His Cheek

Don Jazzy joins the association of Stingy Men, shares ID Card on social media

‘Leave him alone’ – Nigerians react after what Toyin Abraham…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

“Better go and read your books” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya to fan who…

OAP, Toolz reacts after a pregnant woman sought her help on how not to have a…

Religion is the reason your house help has not stabbed you – Actor, Femi Jacob…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More