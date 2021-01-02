My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent photos of her Lion Pet

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy has shared recent pictures of her Lion pet. The elated pet mom took to her social media to share a then and now picture of her feeding her Lion named Cuppy.

The cub that was purchased by the Jollof on Jet crooner over a year ago has grown into a big cat and Cuppy can’t hold in her excitement.

How it started vs. How it’s goin… Cuppy is getting SO big!, she tweeted.

See the photo below;

