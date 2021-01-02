TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being…

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020…

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal…

BBNaija’s Ka3na finally showcases her husband on his birthday

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his…

My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent photos of her Lion Pet

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy has shared recent pictures of her Lion pet. The elated pet mom took to her social media to share a then and now picture of her feeding her Lion named Cuppy.

The cub that was purchased by the Jollof on Jet crooner over a year ago has grown into  a big cat and Cuppy can’t hold in her excitement.

How it started vs. How it’s goin… Cuppy is getting SO big!, she tweeted.

READ ALSO

I partied with the king of Dubai’s son last night –…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted…

See the photo below;

In similar news, another billionaire heir, Kiddwaya has revealed that he partied with the Prince of Dubai on New Year’s Day and it is an experience he can’t get over in a long time. See his post here: 2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote – Nigerians react to Dangote’s viral buttocks video

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being single at 40

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears on her birthday

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians in shock as Actress, Chika Lann celebrates new year by worshipping…

Moment Cardi B Rushes To Stop ‘Wet A** P*ssy’ Song When She Sees Daughter…

BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica cries out as Kiddwaya jets out to Dubai…

NIN: FG sets new conditions for SIM cards replacement

People criticizing men of God are cursed – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

Nicki Minaj pens emotional note to her son as she finally reveals his identity…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More