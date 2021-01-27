TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now…

The world remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi 1 year after…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me…

If you fall under anointing and you break anything, you will pay…

My Dad always reminds me that when you die, you don’t take your money with you – Cuppy reflects in new social media post

Entertainment
By San
cuppy-femi-otedola

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to share some of the life lessons she gets from her wealthy father, Femi Otedola.

The DJ cum singer took to her Twitter page on Wednesday Evening to share with her followers that nothing lasts forever and all the wealth accrued in this world would be left behind after death.

Cuppy and her father, Femi Otedola
READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th…

My father  @realFemiOtedola always reminds me that when you die you CANNOT take your money with you”. She tweeted

One of her fans opined that while the billionaire goes out of his way to make life comfortable for his children, he manages to instill the core values of humanity in them.

The follower wrote:

I’m glad that ur dad always reminds u that when one dies, his or her wealth stays behind; It’s all vanity upon vanity. That’s why u should use ur wealth to elevate people the best way u can. The money being spent on extravagant material things can help lots of people.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now I’m Pregnant…

The world remembers Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi 1 year after their death

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My Dad always reminds me that when you die, you don’t take your money with…

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was able to buy her New…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

Lady gets surprise car gift from boyfriend after he lured her home during lunch…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

BBNaija Laycon set to begin reality show

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More