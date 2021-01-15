TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My daughter cracks me up” – Davido says as his daughter Hailey shows off expensive Rolex watch (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Despite his busy schedule Nigerian top artiste and DMW label boss, David Davido Adeleke knows how to keep up with his kids as he recently shared a hilarious video of his daughter, Hailey Adeleke after gifting her an expensive Rolex wristwatch.

It looks like Hailey has taken from her dad when it comes to good vibes as well as expensive designers.

In the video shared by Davido via his Twitter handle, Hailey could be seen flaunting the expensive watch as she pronounces the name ‘Rolex’ in a funny way.

Davido captioned the video: “My daughter crack me up.”

Watch video below;

Davido had his baby girl, Hailey in 2018 with his Atlanta-based baby mama, Amanda.

