My fears are gone – BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd birthday with stunning photos

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemate Rebecca Nengi Hampson is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, January 1, 2021.

Nengi took to social media to share new photos to mark her special day as she revealed that her birthday this year is a blessing.

Sharing her birthday photos online, Nengi  wrote;

“I just crossed another bridge. Now, I’ve come in touch with a new level of happiness. My birthday this year is a blessing I’ve been longing for.

This wonderful day is a route that leads to eternal joy, unfailing strength and good health. My fears are gone and my worries are buried. I dreamt to age this far. Today, it’s all a beautiful reality. Happy birthday to me. It is indeed a new dawn.”

