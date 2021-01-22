“My son going through spiritual challenge” – Doyin Okupe reacts to son’s gay status

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Pres. Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has reacted to his son, Bolu, coming out as gay.

Bolu had on Thursday taken to his Instagram account to announce his gay status.

“Yes, I’m Gay AF,” he wrote as he shared a semi-clad photo of himself in rainbow-coloured shorts with a rainbow flag behind him.

Reacting via a Facebook post, Okupe disclosed that he had known about his son’s sexuality for a while.

Sharing the photo posted by his son, Dr Okupe wrote, “The picture below is that of Mobolurin Okupe. He is my son. I gave him the name MOBA OLUWA RIN, ( I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

‘I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

“He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.”