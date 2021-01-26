‘Na your friend husband you born for?’ – Nigerians react to Etinosa’s refusal to show her baby daddy’s face in photos

Nigerians on social media have reacted to controversial actress, Etinosa’s refusal to show her husband’s face inside the naming ceremony photos that surfaced on the internet.

Recall that Etinosa Idemudia welcome her baby on the 25th of December, 2020, she however didn’t reveal who the father of the baby is.

In one of the photos which is presently going viral on social media, Etinosa was seen standing beside a man carried her baby and his face covered with an emoji.

See the photo below;

This photo has stirred different reactions from social media users and it has generated series of comments too.

See some of the comments below;

@sweet_oluchi wrote “But why did you cover your hubby face?”

@iyke_richardo wrote “Why did u cover he’s face nah”

@xbbunnyman wrote “If Na one sugar daddy nah wey get money, u go show him face”

@musicbwoyp wrote “@etinosaofficial You sure say no be your friend husband or boy friend you carry from her hand so when make you dey cover he face so that your friend no go see he??”

@yes_im_slim_ wrote “Why is daddy ofure face cover with emoji”

@abelsmith0147 wrote “Etionsa etionsa etionsa how many times I call you ? my brothers hussle oh make them use emoji cover your face for your own pikin naming ceremony”

@ken129268 wrote “You nor wan show us the face anyway congratulation but we need to see the face if nah my brother make I know Abeg”

@therealforeignface wrote “Na imoje b ur baby father?”

@osas_viky wrote “Congratulations to you but why are you hiding ur oga na”

@iam_psamie wrote “You know want make we see ur husband face ni”