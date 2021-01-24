TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being Marlians

Entertainment
By Olumide
Naira Marley

Popular indigenous artiste, Naira Marley has taken to social media to react to a video of some young children getting arrested for being Marlians.

Naira Marley on Saturday shared the video on Instagram as he revealed he wants to know the name of the school.

'A woman's happiest day is not her wedding day' – Actress Etinosa fires

“Guys look what’s happening in stupid Nigeria. How can you arrest school kids? This is child abuse. The teachers and this stupid uncles with guns need to get arrested.

“I wanna see the witch behind the camera self. Wtf is amotekun self?? If they treat ur child like this, what would u do? Did u see the slap??” he wrote.

