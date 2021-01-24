Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being Marlians

Popular indigenous artiste, Naira Marley has taken to social media to react to a video of some young children getting arrested for being Marlians.

Naira Marley on Saturday shared the video on Instagram as he revealed he wants to know the name of the school.

“Guys look what’s happening in stupid Nigeria. How can you arrest school kids? This is child abuse. The teachers and this stupid uncles with guns need to get arrested.

“I wanna see the witch behind the camera self. Wtf is amotekun self?? If they treat ur child like this, what would u do? Did u see the slap??” he wrote.