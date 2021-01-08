Naira Marley tells fans what to do if they have any Marlian in their families

Controversial artiste, Naira Marley has sent a message to his fans and followers who have a Marlian in their family.

The Marlian President told followers on social media to call on him if there is any Marlian in their homes as he would come to pick them up.

Naira Marley wrote, “If any of ur lil siblings claiming Marlians in ur house, please don’t touch or shout at them, just message me and I will come collect my team. Thanks”.