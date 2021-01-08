TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in…

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again!…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2…

Watch Prince Okojie’s reaction as he listens to Mercy Johnson…

Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to…

Naira Marley tells fans what to do if they have any Marlian in their families

Entertainment
By Olumide
naira-marley

Controversial artiste, Naira Marley has sent a message to his fans and followers who have a Marlian in their family.

naira-marley

See also: Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with diamonds in Ginger video

READ ALSO

Women and men belong to the kitchen – Marlian…

”I was arrested 124 times in UK’ – Naira…

The Marlian President told followers on social media to call on him if there is any Marlian in their homes as he would come to pick them up.

Naira Marley wrote, “If any of ur lil siblings claiming Marlians in ur house, please don’t touch or shout at them, just message me and I will come collect my team. Thanks”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in Instagram photo

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make suya for him…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended Nengi’s birthday…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2 Weeks

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Honorable Deji” trends after Bobrisky mentioned the name while teaching…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

BBNaija: “Please close my property”— Erica to Kiddwaya after he…

Naira Marley tells fans what to do if they have any Marlian in their families

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the same school…

BBNaija Tacha and OAP Shade Ladipo drag each other through the mud on social…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More