Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself From Laila’s Birthday Party

Entertainment
By San

The beautiful daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Julia has taken to social media to share some lovely photos of herself.

The photos she shared were taken during the lavish birthday party held for her stepmother, Laila Charani.

She shared the photos on her personal social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

“BLUE DREAMS ✨

See the photos below;

Laila Charani celebrated her 30th birthday on January 29 and to celebrate her, Julia took to her social media handle to share some lovely photos of her with some awesome photos.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared some photos of Laila and one of the photos had the inscription;

“Happy Birthday @mnslailacharani… I wish you happiness, love and peace.”

