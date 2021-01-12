Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija star, Nengi has broken her silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State.

This comes after a rumour went viral that the Governor of the state had appointed a lady who graduated with a first-class in law, to replace the reality star as the face of girl child.

According to the 23-year-old, she will be working together with the new lady that was appointed by the Governor.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate her new partner, Nengi wrote;

“Congratulations to Barr. Ebizi Eradiri. It’s amazing how you were able to pull that thru! Special thanks to my Governor for also finding her worthy for the honour. It is without a doubt that we will both work together to see how we can front for better welfare for the Girl child”

Via Twitter
