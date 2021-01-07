Nengi Supports Lucy’s Business With Huge Money

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

 Nengi surprised colleague Lucy by supporting her business with huge money.

This was confirmed by Lucy on her Instagram page. Lucy, who runs a grill business, extended her sincere gratitude to her benevolent co-star.

“I’m screaming… @nengiofficial sent me 6 digit figure to support my business. After you na you. #lucination just go drop kisses for my girl,” she wrote.

Nengi responded to the post, saying: “Got you baby

Women needs to support women, this is exactly what reality star, Nengi has done for colleague, Lucy.

The Cross Rivers-state born reality star is into barbecue/grills (turkey, chicken, plantain, etc) business and has shown her kitchen skills during the Big Brother Naija show.

