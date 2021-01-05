TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter,…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress,…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

‘Don’t be misled’ – Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

NERC denies increasing electricity tariff by 50%

News
By Olumide

Earlier on Tuesday there were reports that electricity tariff had been increased by 50%.

However, the management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said there is no 50 per cent increase in electricity tariff, Guardian NG reports.

NERC spokesman Micheal Faloseyi refuted the reported increment in a statement on Tuesday.

READ ALSO

WOW! See what this Nigerian man tired of Nigeria’s power…

Incredible! Nigerian students age 14 and 15 produce…

See also: The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing (video)

“The commission hereby state unequivocally that no approval has been granted for 50 per cent tariff increase in the tariff order for Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) which took effect from January 1, 2021,” Faloseyi said.

President Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad also shared a post indicating that there was no increase.

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible”…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’ – BBNaija Vee…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises Ladies to leave…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Oritsefemi’s wife publicly declares to the world how she feels about her…

NERC denies increasing electricity tariff by 50%

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

Deyemi Okanlawon hails his wife as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

COVID-19: As a typical Nigerian or African, it’s hard to believe but it is real…

Comedian Arole sparks debate online after he said sex before marriage is a sin…

Why you should visit your wife’s workplace as a man – Socialite…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More