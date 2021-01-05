NERC denies increasing electricity tariff by 50%

Earlier on Tuesday there were reports that electricity tariff had been increased by 50%.

However, the management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said there is no 50 per cent increase in electricity tariff, Guardian NG reports.

NERC spokesman Micheal Faloseyi refuted the reported increment in a statement on Tuesday.

“The commission hereby state unequivocally that no approval has been granted for 50 per cent tariff increase in the tariff order for Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) which took effect from January 1, 2021,” Faloseyi said.

President Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad also shared a post indicating that there was no increase.

See his post below;