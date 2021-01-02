TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being…

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020…

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears…

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal…

BBNaija’s Ka3na finally showcases her husband on his birthday

Paternity Fraud: Man dies of heart attack after finding out his…

Nicki Minaj pens emotional note to her son as she finally reveals his identity (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

American rapper, Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the identity of her son as she penned down an emotional note to him.

Recall that Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son with Kenneth Petty, on Sept. 30 2020, after first sharing the news of her pregnancy in July.

See also: My baby is grown – DJ Cuppy excited as she shares recent photos of her Lion Pet

READ ALSO

Drama as Zlatan Ibile fires back at follower who called him…

Family over everything: Zlatan Ibile, his son and baby-mama…

Sharing his picture, she wrote:

#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy &  prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being single at 40

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears on her birthday

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians in shock as Actress, Chika Lann celebrates new year by worshipping…

Moment Cardi B Rushes To Stop ‘Wet A** P*ssy’ Song When She Sees Daughter…

BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica cries out as Kiddwaya jets out to Dubai…

NIN: FG sets new conditions for SIM cards replacement

People criticizing men of God are cursed – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

“God didn’t give me to cover It” – Moyo Lawal says as she…

Nicki Minaj pens emotional note to her son as she finally reveals his identity…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More