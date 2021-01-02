Nicki Minaj pens emotional note to her son as she finally reveals his identity (Photo)

American rapper, Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the identity of her son as she penned down an emotional note to him.

Recall that Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son with Kenneth Petty, on Sept. 30 2020, after fi r st sharing the news of her pregnancy in July.

Sharing his picture, she wrote:

#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.