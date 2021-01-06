Nigerian artiste, Bella Shmurda reacts to drunk stage performance reports

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Some hours back, reports went viral on social media about singer Bella Shmurda being high during a live performance.

Nigerians also took to social media especially Twitter to react as many claimed he was high.

The singer in a latest statement has taken to social media to dismiss the reports alleging that he was drunk during a recent stage performance in Asaba, Delta State.

The‘Cash App’ crooner in his reaction said those posting negative things about him will get tired.

“Be careful with false information. Verify your news before putting it out,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

He shared a video from the same event via his handle and captioned it ”My view.”

Watch the video below;

