Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex wristwatch on her 30th birthday

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian billionaire and lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko has surprised his third wife Laila Charani on her birthday as he gifted her an expensive Rolex wristwatch.

Recall that Ned Nwoko had taken to his social media accounts earlier on to write a heartfelt message to Laila.

Well, in a video that has gone viral, Laila who was seen having fun with close friends and family members when she received a surprising gift from her husband Ned Nwoko.

Watch video below;

Ned Nwoko is also the husband to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who has a son Munir Nwoko for him.

