Nigerian footballer and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala loses stepmother

Sport
By Olumide

Nigerian female footballer and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala in a latest statement has announced the death of her stepmother.

Asisat made this known via Instagram on Sunday night.

“I still find it difficult to accept but this is my reality Allahu Allah. Mummy, I’m so short of words right now,” she said.

“I’ve heard lots of it has happened, it has happened, there is nothing you can do to bring her back, you are a strong girl… I just cannot process these lines, mummy, you are not gone; it is not possible.”

The 26-year-old promised her late “mummy” that she would chase all dreams for her.

“Had two mothers, now I’m left with just one,” Asisat also wrote on Instastories.

