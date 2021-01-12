TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children go mad (Video)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a Nigerian man abroad telling a herbalist in Nigeria to make a woman and her children in his family to go mad.

The man who was walking in a subway could be heard in the video speaking the Yoruba language in his conversation with the herbalist thinking no one around him understood the language and spoke boldly with the other person at the end of the phone.

Unfortunately for him, another man who understands Yoruba was walking behind him and after hearing it is an evil conversation quickly started recording him from behind.

He could be heard saying,

“the last one you did for me didn’t work, yet I spent a lot on it. This time, I want you to finish the woman’s life and her children. I want them to be acting insane.”

Watch the very disturbing video below

