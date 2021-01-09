TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in…

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again!…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2…

Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes…

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the…

If you found out how some people make their money, you’d stop…

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have advised Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham not to do a DNA test for her son.

This comes after the proud mother of one shared an adorable photo with her son on her official Instagram

In the photo, the striking resemblance between Toyin’s son, Ire and his father, Kola Ajeyemi could not be ignored.

READ ALSO

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

This however caused some of Toyin’s fans to advise her not to bother about doing a DNA test because her son looks so much like her husband.

See some comments below;

@i_am_asakeauthentic wrote “No need for DNA test”

@thephenomenal_girl wrote “Ire, Daddy’s twin”

@oluwabukola_arugba wrote “Super cute boy. Awnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn omo jo daddy”

@gift_dl wrote “Wow! Daddy’s spitting image”

@baby_girl_for_life3333 wrote “Very handsome, he looks so much like his dad”

@christianna_09 wrote “Ire daddy’s twin”

See the photo below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in Instagram photo

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2 Weeks

Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to keep himself fit…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ – Bobrisky laments…

Money Will Never Make You Feel Fulfilled In Life’ — Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde

“I won’t block you on WhatsApp and Instagram” – Comedian Basket Mouth…

“I Am Always High” – Naira Marley Reveals The Crazy Amount Of…

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More