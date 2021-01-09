Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Nigerians on social media have advised Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham not to do a DNA test for her son.

This comes after the proud mother of one shared an adorable photo with her son on her official Instagram

In the photo, the striking resemblance between Toyin’s son, Ire and his father, Kola Ajeyemi could not be ignored.

This however caused some of Toyin’s fans to advise her not to bother about doing a DNA test because her son looks so much like her husband.

See some comments below;

@i_am_asakeauthentic wrote “No need for DNA test”

@thephenomenal_girl wrote “Ire, Daddy’s twin”

@oluwabukola_arugba wrote “Super cute boy. Awnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn omo jo daddy”

@gift_dl wrote “Wow! Daddy’s spitting image”

@baby_girl_for_life3333 wrote “Very handsome, he looks so much like his dad”

@christianna_09 wrote “Ire daddy’s twin”

See the photo below;