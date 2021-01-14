Nigerians drag Ka3na after declaring herself as the most favoured Ex-BBNaija lockdown housemate

Nigerians have taken to social media to drag former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Ka3na after she declared herself as the most favoured BBNaija housemate from the 2020 edition.

Fans of the reality TV show took to Twitter to drag her as they insulted her for praising herself while bringing others down.

Also, some Twitter users blasted her while wondering how her tweet constantly appear on their timeline since they don’t follow her.

However, others supported her for praising herself as they advised her to forget haters and critics.

Ka3na is popularly for her controversial statements which earned her the “boss lady” status.

”I Think I Am The Most Favored X House Mate This Season”, she had tweeted.